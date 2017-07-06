Maticevski Resort 2018

Galleries

For his debut Paris presentation, rising Australian designer Toni Maticevski stuck to his signature sculptural silhouettes, mashing contrasting textures like sports mesh, tailoring and ornate brocades.

The moods meandered, too, from dark sexy creations showing a bit of skin to long double-breasted jackets in rose brocade and souffle tulle gowns, albeit with abstract constructions that tempered the princess tone.

Slogans nodded to titles of previous collections, like The Elegant Rebel or Tomboy Heiress, with the designer also incorporating a print inspired by old movie titles from the Thirties and Forties that lent a shadowy, melancholic note.

