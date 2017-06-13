Nehera Resort 2018

For its first collection since the departure of former creative director Samuel Drira, Czech brand Nehera inched toward an evolution of its signature streamlined aesthetic, though with details so subtle that they are unlikely to set off alarm bells among its discerning clientele.

“We want to keep what we created together with Samuel and we really want to protect it,” said Bibiana Zdutova, managing director of the brand, who oversees its collections.

The color palette was grounded in the label’s signature shades of camel, navy, ivory and beige, though this season the design team sprinkled in dusty pastel shades in the shape of a seafoam wool crepe dress with pleated sleeves or a reversible lilac and burgundy knit top.

A crisp white cotton poplin shirtdress was slit across the shoulder blades, while an oversized camel trenchcoat featured inner shoulder straps and zips on the sides. “It’s about the impression of shifting,” said Zdutova. “Everything gives you the opportunity to restyle it or to style it in your own way.”

Thus a washed silk twill dress in a multicolored brushstroke print was designed to be worn in a number of ways. Drawstrings on the sides could be used to adjust its volume, or tie the dress in the front or back, while its short sleeves were slashed at the top to provide the option of baring arms.

Meanwhile, a knit dress — in a color-block style inspired by Russian painter Kazimir Malevich — came with off-kilter details like a dipped hem and asymmetric sleeves. Proof, if any were needed, that even minimalists can have a little fun.

