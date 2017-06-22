Paco Rabanne Resort 2018

Julien Dossena took his cue from the effortless wardrobe of dancers for his resort collection for Paco Rabanne. Everything was designed for maximum freedom: long silky skirts with elasticated waists, cutaway tank tops and sarouel-style jogging pants.

“We are trying to be as light as possible,” the designer said.

He anchored the fluid silhouette with geometric patterns, like a light blue checkerboard pattern that was used as an underlay with a cream wrap skirt, and soft basque belts that buttoned onto skirts or pants.

There were dressed-up options, too: a zippered black leather skirt with a wide ribbed waist looked both comfortable and chic. Dossena demonstrated how the label’s signature chain mail could be worn for day by pairing a slinky silver pareo skirt with an oversize nude knit top.

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections:

Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018: Cynthia Rowley’s latest lineup is all about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway.

Claudia Li Resort 2018: The collection drew from the designer’s own dreams and the surrealist work of Joe Webb and Salvador Dalí.

Stella Jean Resort 2018: Country and tropical motifs were incorporated in this collection, focused on very feminine silhouettes.

Vivetta Resort 2018: Vivetta Ponti introduced edgier, more mature silhouettes for resort.

Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.

Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.