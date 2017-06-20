Paule Ka Resort 2018

Galleries

For this boho-chic resort collection, Alithia Spuri-Zampetti delved into Paule Ka’s archives, where among the finds were great color-blocked pieces with a Seventies inspiration. The label’s creative director also drew from a mash-up of other elements, including Asian influence and Claude Monet’s art. Color-wise, it was shades of turquoise and earthy, spicy tones, which Spuri-Zampetti often used in bold, eye-catching pairings — say a brown jacket over purple trousers.

The designer’s in-depth experimentation with textiles — she manipulated one piece of jacquard so it was ruffled and resembled satin, for instance — while with another fabric she had the plissés ironed at the hem. Other textural details included smocking, scallops and fringing.

These all added a richness to looks like trapeze dresses and caftans.

