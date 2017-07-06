Highlights from the Pink label included bikers and reversible bombers lined with a splashy reinterpretation of a print from Japan’s Taishō Democracy period in the Twenties, which also played out on floaty dresses.

Among additions to the showroom was a full women’s capsule from the Exclusive line, part of the brand’s Black sub-line, focused on signature, mannish, plain suiting options with twists like dusty check prints and oversize spins on the shirtdress with bow ties.

Adding a dose of color was the scrunchy tie-and-dye stains splashed on T-shirts, shirts and Bermudas in polyester and crepe de chine. Summery options included twisted tanks and a white linen jacket with pleats at the back, while the brand’s Rismat casual subline also continues to gather momentum. Hits there included the super-relaxed, ample, hybrid cardigans and sweaters with tonal shirting sections in a range of lovely shades going from electric blue to dusty yellow.

