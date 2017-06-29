Zuhair Murad Resort 2018

The collection had a stronger daywear bent without losing any of the poetry and femininity, with Zuhair Murad carefully dosing his fairytale theme. He expressed a sweet side and a dark side, ranging from a powder blue princess gown in embroidery depicting a castle in the clouds to a draped black printed dress and a black suit with a peplum jacket dusted with stars that had a Forties Surrealism flavor.

Standouts included a mannish suit with stitched lines evoking pinstripes that were then dotted with studs, and the white lace and ruffled looks with a dreamy David Hamilton vibe. Not forgetting the more romantic dresses embroidered with pretty prints mixing birds of paradise, blooms, nymphs and unicorns that allowed for a bit of escapism.

