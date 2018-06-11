Cottweiler Men's Spring 2019

Cottweiler’s designers Matthew Dainty and Ben Cottrell opened their show with a poetic reading, although the meditative, zen mood was disrupted suddenly when models began walking hurriedly down the rows of benches in black performance wear.

They wore printed matching track suit sets, fitted activewear tops, running shorts and ridged rubber-soled sneakers dotted with silver-tone lotus flower designs, the symbol of their spring collection. The lotus flower-branded vest tops and shorts also made an appearance on key cards hanging off the models’ necks.

Another model was outfitted with two packed-to-the-brim bright yellow hiking bags. Others carried large meditation bells and wore cymbals on their eyes. Other models carried accessories such as a yoga mat and a screen depicting a serene landscape.

It was clear the designers wanted the audience to relax and some of the lavender tracksuits did calm the eye. New materials, such as perforated napa for a leather bomber jacket and knitted vests and jumpers woven with massage beads, also added some visual interest. Dainty and Cottrell partnered for the third time with The Woolmark Co., on the hybrid pieces.

Those pieces were not enough to revive this fundamentally flat collection that seemed like a rewind of past seasons. Back to the drawing board. Om.