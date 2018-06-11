A cloudy blue scene was the perfect backdrop for Michiko Koshino’s cool and thought-provoking Hawaiian-inspired collection, which she called “Fabulous Harbor.”

“Actually I wanted to base my collection off of Pearl Harbor, but I thought it was too controversial so I renamed it and brought in Hawaiian influences,” the designer said of her decision to fuse a classic camouflage print with neon tropical flowers.

Escapism was also on Koshino’s mind during the presentation at Istituto Marangoni, the Italian fashion and design school. Luggage tag slogans such as “Heavy Transfer,” “Priority First Class” and “Standby” were printed on a bright, multicolored, fitted dress and skirt worn by a male model.

Silk scarves reminiscent of flight attendants’ uniforms were looped through belt loops, tied around necks and wrists and attached to an inflatable transparent bomber jacket with cable ties.

Her signature inflatable fabrics also acted as kneepads on cropped drawstring trousers. The lightweight aesthetic was carried through with silver foil, nylon jackets and wide-leg trousers.

A floral bomber jacket made from Indian mosquito netting, a new fabric for the season, was described by the designer as “crispy,” and felt hard and sandpapery.