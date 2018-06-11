Paria Farzaneh Men's Spring 2019

Paria Farzaneh continued to incorporate elements from her Iranian heritage and this season she focused on celebrating Iranian New Years and the traditional custom Haft-sin. “The custom Haft-sin actually means the seven S’s. Each ‘S’ represents an important meaning in Iranian culture and this is also how I wanted to build the presentation,” Farzaneh said.

Models lounged inside an open truck that was split into seven different sets and sections. The truck was parked on a grassy field next to The Green Restaurant in Waterloo.

The sets were intricately built to represent each of these seven aspects and they created much-needed drama to her uniform khaki looks. The designer adorned her streetwear staples with Iranian prints — these featured intricate floral and paisley designs in a palette of classic black, blue and burgundy.

Farzaneh did well to inject prints into her generic streetwear pieces — knee-length shorts, relaxed trousers, short-sleeve button-down shirts and utilitarian jackets — otherwise, it would have been difficult to separate her designs from the crowd. She created a few transformable pieces — zippers were sewn into relaxed trousers and a straight-fit jacket that turned into a side body bag — to represent renewal, one of the seven ‘S’s.

The designer continued her collaboration with Converse, which she worked with for her 2018 autumn collection. Each model sported different Iranian-printed Converse sneakers.