Reem Acra Resort 2019

Reem Acra was feeling for female strength for resort. She approached it in a sly way with silhouettes that were quite regal, a bit modest yet powerfully sensual. “Sensuality doesn’t mean you have to uncover,” Acra said. “It comes from within.” The collection was done in either elegant, graphic black and white on gowns with caped details, high necklines and minimalist cuts, or saturated garden colors. Her signature caftans came with embroidered necklines and more elaborate gowns were done in intense floral embroideries and metallic jacquards.