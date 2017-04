Alon Livne pared down his typically lavish style for a bridal collection that was subtler, with an old Hollywood glamour inspired by Joan Crawford. “This season it’s much more soft, much for feminine, a little bit old-school,” the designer said in his showroom. “I’m trying to look for something new, fresh, modern, and cleaner.” Still, even softer dresses factored in intricate beading and embroideries.