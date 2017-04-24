Austin Scarlett Bridal Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

“I wanted to identify three different brides, different types of women: one that is clean and classic, another very traditional and romantic and the final one, a bit more avant-garde and high-fashion,” explained Austin Scarlett at his bridal preview.

The Deitrich, a crepe V-neck sheath with an illusion back, for the minimal bride; the Lillian, an off-the-shoulder slipper satin flared trumpet gown for the traditional bride, and the Bernadette ballgown for the more daring bride in slipper satin and bonded satin panels on a tulle full skirt.