Christian Siriano Bridal Spring 2018

For his second year of bridal, Christian Siriano introduced a curated mix of whimsy and modernity. After a year of figuring out his clients’ needs and interests, he’s discovered they’re quite vast. For the traditionalist, there were plenty of full-skirted gowns that were light in weight yet heavy on romance. “Brides are still coming back to these dresses season after season because they have to be classic, they have to be timeless in their own way,” the designer said during a private walk-through at his showroom. For the modern minimalist, he had sleek jumpsuits along with separates that could be mixed-and-matched to transition from the ceremony to reception.

In addition to a beaded collar piece that added an elegant touch to any gown, interchangeable skirts and skirt overlays provided that playful transitional element. For example, an overlay could be removed to reveal a tulle skirt underneath or a party dress. “They want to have fun,” he continued. “I’ve noticed they get one night and they want to have costume changes. It’s so interesting the requests we get.” It’s also something that will give retailers a point of difference in their offering — after a year exclusive with Kleinfeld, Siriano is opening up wholesale to everyone, with sizes ranging up to 26.

Other highlights included a version of the ombré gown created for Lydia Hearst, another subtle ombré gown in cream with a cloud-like quality, and beautifully simple triangle bodice gowns with layers of either sheer tulle or floral appliqué, with built-in corsetry that provides support for a balance of allure and comfort.