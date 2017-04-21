Elie Saab Bridal Spring 2018

- Galleries
One year after launching bridal, Elie Saab continued to draw from his ready-to-wear collection, offering a mix of glamour, modesty and drama representing every type of bride. Inspired by a garden in full bloom, 3-D floral appliqués and small pearls provided sweeping decoration on A-line ballgowns, some with removable overskirts for a cool ceremony-to-reception transition. The overall tone was ornate femininity, like a dramatic floral-embroidered cape veil that works equally well at a beach wedding or a cathedral one.