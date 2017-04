Galleries

Collection

Known for beautiful lace slipdresses, Elizabeth Fillmore presented her 10 styles for spring for the more fashion-focused brides — ranging from a sleek hammered satin sheath to a chiffon embroidered lace vintage-inspired halter gown, which featured an asymmetric godet chiffon skirt and a black chiffon bow down the back. She also offered beautiful tulle pleated tiered gowns, some of which featured removable overlays that could be worn over the shoulders.