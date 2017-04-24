Isabelle Armstrong Bridal Spring 2018

Galleries

The designer spoke about the challenges of designing a spring collection in the dead of winter. “So imagination sprinkled with a drop of fantasy becomes more important than ever. I always ask myself, ‘If you close your eyes and think about spring, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?'” She said it was a lush, green garden with flowers. As a result, Quinones sent out nine styles with impressive lace patterns, 3-D floral embroideries, dramatic skirts and sequined embroideries.