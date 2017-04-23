  View Gallery — 21   Photos


You can count on Monique Lhuillier to deliver soft, ethereal fantasy gowns that also play to a traditional mind-set. After the show, the designer recounted, “I put myself back into that girl 21 years ago when I was shopping for my own wedding dress: I was looking for something that I didn’t have in my closet, and I wanted that dress that was a statement that would make me treasure the moment forever. It’s about going bigger, really focusing on the waist, and making sure it’s timeless.”

Monique Lhuillier Bridal Spring 2018

