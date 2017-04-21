Oscar de la Renta Bridal Spring 2018

Galleries

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim approached their first bridal collection as co-creative directors of Oscar de la Renta with a rational plan: “We kept some Oscar-isms, like sashes and ferns and foliage as a strong base for embroideries, because he loved gardens so much,” Garcia said. “But we’re making it much lighter and more relaxed,” Kim added.

The show opened with two adorable flower girls in white cotton pique eyelet and straw hats, and progressed to include diaphanous brides in floral guipure lace, silk tulle with jasmine embroidery, Chantilly lace with anemone appliqué and stretch silk georgette. There were modernist columns, ballgowns, a suit with a silver sequin corset and lots of illusion necklines to tease skin in a tasteful way. True to their word, the dresses looked light as air — nothing stiff. To further knock the stuffing out of traditional bridal, Garcia and Kim made a Sarah Jessica Parker/Carrie Bradshaw moment with a white denim jacket embroidered with “Just Married” across the back over a white, tea-length tulle ball skirt embroidered with the Oscar de la Renta signature across the hem, accessorized with some statement jewelry. A big necklace said “Just Married,” too.