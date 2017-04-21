Peter Langner Bridal Spring 2018

Peter Langner celebrated its 25th anniversary with a lineup that celebrated the strong feminine character from the inside out. After the show, Langner explained, “right now with what’s going on, women don’t have to show their body to get attention. I want to express different individualities.” To add detail to his tactful spring collection, Langner collaborated with Tatiana Lazzaro, a personal friend and headpiece designer of TAALA, to embroider porcelain flower petals onto his pieces, served best on a sheer, long-sleeve top, a pair of arm sleeves and on cap sleeves of a classic, feminine gown.