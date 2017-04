“Say Yes to the Dress” star Randy Fenoli’s first bridal show modernized a variety of classic bridal silhouettes in his 25-piece collection, adding appropriate amounts of shimmer, shine and appliqués, all while keeping the line affordable for his fans (or should we say future customers). Fenoli had the crowd not only saying “yes,” but a big “wow” was simultaneously heard as the finale look, a unique baby blue, tulle gown with illusion top and blue floral appliqués, took the runway.