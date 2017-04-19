Reem Acra Bridal Spring 2018

Galleries

Twenty years in the bridal business and Reem Acra has crafted a brand of fantasy gowns with a hallmark of glamour, ultrafemininity and intricate embroidery. She staged her milestone runway show at the Tiffany flagship on 5th Avenue, pointing to the jeweler’s stamp on luxury and quality as the perfect collaborator for her special moment. “Today we celebrate the glamour of a woman, and empowering women,” Acra said after the show. “All of this is really inspired by the Tiffany’s woman.”

The inspiration was clear with the show’s opening looks — a group of ultrachic, sleek bejeweled black gowns à la Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” “I know I invited everybody to celebrate my collection of wedding dresses, but I always like to surprise,” the designer said with a breath of coy confession. “I sketched in one day and told them, this is it, and then the wedding dresses will come later. So it all started with these.” The black gowns, all great, and with varying beading flourishes around the bodice, shoulders, neckline and wrists, maintained the spirit of classic design without getting stuck in the past. They were appropriate for any gala, any reception, in any era.

But what of the wedding dresses themselves? The first gown in the show to introduce white was an indication of Acra’s flare for timeless opulence — a beaded A-line silhouette with an encrusted black wrap bodice and opera-length gloves. Ballgowns and column styles dominated the offering, many with fanciful decorations, like a show-stopping baby blue princess gown with golden embroidery drawn from the designer’s 200-year-old enamel closet. “It’s a woman that’s empowered, sexy, powerful, you name it. Who doesn’t want to look like this?”