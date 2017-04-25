Rita Vinieris Bridal Spring 2018

Galleries

Rita Vinieris approached her two collections, Alyne Rita Vinieris and Rivini Rita Vinieris, as “a journey thorough the pink looking glass.” Indeed, there were multiple gowns in a lovely dusty rose hue, while others in classic silhouettes received such whimsical and playful touches as fluttering sleeves, slit details and beautiful low backs. Vinieris named each dress after a word she felt described the modern woman. The standouts were titled “Gorgeous,” “Dainty,” “Harmony” and “Feisty.”