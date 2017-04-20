Theia Bridal Spring 2018

Galleries

Creative director Don O’Neill continued the inspiration of his fall ready-to-wear collection into his latest bridal offering: “The collection was inspired by pearls of wisdom. The beauty of the pearl is that it has so many magical qualities that it imbues, and strength of spirit is one, integrity is another, and they also have the wonderful ability to balance our karma, which I think is also a very wonderful attribute,” he said before the show. The opalescence of pearls dictated the color palette of ivory, white, blush, pale blue and pale gray, with plenty of pearl embroidery sheathing form-fitting gowns in an armorlike quality.