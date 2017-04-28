Zuhair Murad Bridal Spring 2018

Galleries

Zuhair Murad knows how to make a beautifully ornate dress, showing in his latest bridal offering the type of lavish embroidery and sensuality found in his other collections. He was inspired this season by the Jardim Botanico in Rio de Janeiro, working in themes of lush gardens, florals and imaginary birds via tulle and chiffon confections, crystal and pearl embroideries, and a romantic lightness in silhouettes. There was a sense of daring with the introduction of a hand-beaded body-hugging jumpsuit, styled with a voluminous removable overskirt with the magical effect of elevating any slim gown.