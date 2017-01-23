Galleries

Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo presented a more contemporary, urban collection for spring than in seasons past, injecting their line with a range of playful daywear options.

These included dresses with geometric motifs like checks — such as a knee-length silk-zibeline suit with a wide belt and a tweed minidress with silk organza ruffled sleeves. A cropped top came with wide trousers, each trimmed with pearl and glass beads.

Of course, the brand’s core red carpet-worthy gowns still had a strong presence. There was Old Hollywood glamour channeled through a black tulle strapless gown appliquéd with silk organza and a white tulle ballgown with ruffle skirt. The black tulle cocktail number adorned with silk petals, glass beads and ostrich feathers, and the silver foil fringe-and-feather dress were lovely.

The display ended with a bridal gown fit for a queen, with white tulle and pale gray organza. Eyeing the dresses was Arizona Muse, sitting front row. The model said she is engaged, with her wedding set for next summer.

“I’m just here for one night,” said Muse, adding that she’s branching out from modeling. “I am trying to do design collaborations. So I have a few of those coming out next year that I’m pretty excited about.”

Other guests at the show included Kirsten Dunst, rapper Nelly and Miss Jackson.