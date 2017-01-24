For starlets looking for red-carpet options with modern attitude and a fun twist, Lebanese-American designer Rami Kadi’s proposition for fall was just the ticket. Off-white lace, tulle and silk crepe de chine was his blank canvas for an explosion of embroidered and appliquéd motifs in rainbow colors inspired by a visit to Venice.

Heraldic lions and snakes were part of the pop collage, as were hearts, stars, rainbows and the occasional lamppost, all part of Kadi’s upbeat Venetian mood board.

The motifs sprouted on a fishnet lace gown with ruffle details; a cute A-line skirt and graphic lace blouse, and a linear tuxedo dress with front slits in crepe de chine. He played with laser-cut foil motifs on a bib-fronted dress, appliquéd printed aluminum as a celestial vision on a floating tulle gown in what he described as “modern bling bling,” and stamped pop-colored wax disks onto a floral lace column dress with a feathered bodice. For the finale bridal look, Kadi dialed up the volume with an ample skirt and train, but toned down the color scheme, repeating his fun embroidered motifs in knotted ivory raffia, glass beads and Swarovski crystals.