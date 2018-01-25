Aelis Couture Spring 2018

Sofia Crociani moved forward with her pursuit of ecological fashion, presenting a spring couture collection made of silk, feathers and hemp fabric — but not the burlap sack kind. Made in Japan, and surprisingly soft and white, the material felt like silk and linen. She used it to craft a flowy, over-the-shoulder dress, belted with a vintage ribbon.

Long gray feathers came from a beach in Normandy — supplied by a local artisan — which she used as accents on a bouquet of fluffy white duck feathers on the chest of a long, flowing silk dress.

Another dress had pink feathers in the mix — natural dye. A cropped white leather jacket had a patch of gray goat fur across the side. Crociani introduced a new silhouette this season — a ballerina skirt with lost of organza, twisted into a draping wrap.

The result was a peaceful array of understated and timeless pieces — the perfect antidote to a cluttered and noisy world.