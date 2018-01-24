Celia Kritharioti Couture Spring 2018

Galleries

A Parisian palace hotel is just the place to go for a sugar hit — pastel macarons at teatime. For spring, Celia Kritharioti pushed the afternoon sugar high to new heights, sending her spirited creations down a white carpet runway in an intimate salon of the Ritz. Organza gowns in pale pinks and baby blues trailed behind their models while lacy minidresses were paired with matching boots, go-go style but with spiked heels. Tulle ruffles came in stacks of layers, forming a cape with a train, in one instance. There was also a rendition of the cat suit — sheer white and decorated with sequins, lace and tufts of tulle, worn with a floor-sweeping veil. Semi-precious stones on gossamer served as embellishments for cocktail dresses; the show notes celebrated seamstresses, embroiderers, feather-makers and boot-makers.

A literal take on the fairy-tale, the collection was eye-catching but, at times, overwhelming. The dresses held court under the glittery chandeliers and watchful eye of an enthusiastic audience — soft hair, tall heels and fur coats were the dress code. Their gift was delivered in a silver pouch, Kritharioti’s favorite plum-shaded MAC lipstick.

“It takes me back to the age of innocence when we had flushed cheeks and lush lips,” she wrote to her friends, who clapped loudly and shouted their approval before streaming backstage to congratulate her.

Costumes for princesses — Meghan Markle might want to take a look before settling on her choice.