Misha Nonoo recently revealed her shift to a consumer-facing calendar and direct-t0-consumer business model for the New York-based label she founded in 2010. Her latest collection, shown to editors in a lofty showroom at Spring Place, contained two distinct groups: The first introduced a new concept, “The Easy Eight,” based around eight seasonless wardrobe essentials that can be mixed and matched, apparently, into 22 different looks. The second was a traditional spring lineup that included a few deliveries, including pre-fall, to keep her e-commerce site fresh throughout the season.

Nonoo’s “Easy Eight” — a remix of best-selling archival silhouettes, done entirely in black and white and sold year-round — included versatile pieces suited for work and beyond, as in a crisp white cotton shirting, an oversize blazer that could double as a minidress and a sleeveless cutout jumpsuit — something more unexpected. Her spring lineup presented more color: silk dresses splashed with geometric prints, cute ribbed-knit polo sweaters and a series of white denim looks with contrast top-stitching. A sleeveless maxidress with a silk crepe bodice and a contrasting pleated skirt was most memorable.