Alice Archer RTW Spring 2018

Life was a bowl of cherries – strawberries, blueberries grapes and lemons – for Alice Archer, the young London designer who worked a cornucopia of summer fruit into this polished, fun collection that landed on the right side of kitsch.

Embroidered cherries tumbled down the long tulle overlay of a red-and-white gingham dress, or came as a shadowy silhouette on a boxy, cherry-blossom pink silk linen suit. Cherry-shaped fabric balls dangled from the edges of a sleeveless tank dress, and wound their way around the hemline.

Fat lemons and their green leaves were scattered across a blue silk kimono and a dark dress. The collection also featured printed gingham, a hand-painted grape design printed onto a silk jacket and photographs of embroidery that had been printed onto silk dresses and skirts.

Archer spent some time earlier this year on an organic lemon farm in Palermo, and the fruits clearly captivated her. “I really wanted this collection to feel like summer,” said the designer, who’d filled her space with fat Italian lemons and greenery amid the cold London climate.