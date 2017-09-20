Amanda Wakeley RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Amanda Wakeley has a friend who upped sticks and moved to Uraguay, bought a ranch and now splits her time between London and riding horses in the South American wild. Pictures of her friend on horseback and musings on her new way of life were the basis for Wakeley’s spring collection, which was rich with subtle references to the Americas.

Bright flashes of sunshine yellow freshened the black, white and khaki palette, while nods to traditional gaucho and Romani gypsy costumes were seen in the whipstitching on the wide straps of bags, striped webbing belts that cinched dresses, and in bohemian silk peasant blouses.

But this is Amanda Wakeley. There was nothing quaint or Spaghetti Western about these looks. Wakeley’s woman is more luxe feminine boho than frontier trading post settler. A white silk peasant blouse trimmed with a fine black ribbon at the neck was teamed with a pair of wide-legged pants in a sporty black-and-white stripe, and belted with a yellow striped sash, while a fluid silk gown in a black, white and yellow scarf print conveyed ethnicity without approaching pastiche.

Jumpsuits with field pockets on the chest in khaki or white looked great and added a nice utilitarian vibe, while the eveningwear offering (Wakeley’s signature) included a black fil coupé floral jacquard gown with flared sleeves, and a kimono-style opera coat had a refined opulence.