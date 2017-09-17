Anya Hindmarch RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

In a season where designers have been embracing the basics or escaping into lavish fantasy worlds, Anya Hindmarch chose to do both. She took suburbia as her theme and gave it a surreal lift, turning furniture into handbags and embellishing everyday clothing.

Dreary old housecoats became colorful toppers made from shiny matelassé fabric. Some slid seductively off the shoulders while others had cutout details. There were hooded anorak styles, too, done in a mix of patterned matelassé and solid fabrics.

Sequinned parrots perched on white cotton caftans, while halter dresses were covered in a flower and trellis pattern picked out in fuzzy candlewick fabric. Bags, the core of her collection, took their cues from leather poufs and tufted sofas, with cat faces, cherries and googly eyes. Other nappa leather bags were fat and soft with rounded edges, inspired by Erwin Wurm’s Fat Car sculptures.

Hindmarch said she wanted the show, which she called Absurbia, to transmit the “joy of repetition” and to point out that while the suburbs may look and feel the same around the world, there’s a richness inside so many homes. “They contain the most amazing dreams,” said Hindmarch.