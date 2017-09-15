Belstaff RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

During the Belstaff men’s presentation in June, creative director Delphine Ninous gave a teaser of her women’s offer, which she has since expanded into a full spring collection with a focus on the brand’s specialty — sporty, luxury outerwear.

The romance and atmosphere of adventure of the Paris-Dakar rally, the off-road endurance event first staged in 1978, was the theme for this elegant collection packed with desert tones and searing primary brights.

There was also a graphic element, inspired partly by the bold Eighties sponsorship logos of the legendary race and by Malick Sidibé’s vibrant black-and-white images of everyday life in Sixties and Seventies Mali, which was on the Paris-Dakar route.

Those features translated into a trim black leather motorcycle jacket and matching midi skirt, both of which were adorned with contrasting stripes in snakeskin, vinyl and suede. A belted field jacket and a coat came in linen with snake, suede and gabardine patches.

The relentless African sun and scorching sands of the desert came through in a sparkling coppery jacket and parka while the bright colors of the cars and their logos were reflected in an electric blue belted raincoat made from waterproof nylon.

A black-and-white striped and checked dress channelled Sidibé’s lively, full-of-energy portraits.