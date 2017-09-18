David Koma RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Who knew calm and mild David Koma is a fan of bombastic MMA star Conor McGregor? The admiration came out in a spring collection inspired by sports, mostly boxing, which Koma married to his leg-revealing, body-hugging silhouettes.

This unlikely pairing yielded a dynamic collection, more freedom of movement than usual, and some interesting fabric mixes. Yes, there were boxing trunks — with giant ruffles flying off both sides — made of an amalgam of scuba and napa leather fabric, and a striped, athletic tank dress of flocked silk tulle. Elsewhere, an asymmetric sports bra was sewn into a high-waisted pencil skirt with a big ruffle cascading down one leg, essentially creating a one-piece number in sturdy, technical jersey. Koma said the ruffles, which got a lot bigger as the evening looks emerged (though he insisted they were very light to carry), came to him while staring at the wavy sculpture of Kerry Vesper he’s got at home.

There was also a hooded boxing robe made entirely of lace, and skimpy sports jersey dresses done up with sparkling beads. They were a direct inspiration from the ridiculously opulent Money Belt, complete with more than 4,000 diamonds, emeralds and sapphires, which Floyd Mayweather got to take home after beating McGregor in last month’s epic fight.