Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Edeline Lee paid homage to artist Georgia O’Keeffe and ventured to New Mexico for spring.

Lee’s woman is strong yet fragile — with an independent spirit — and drives out into the desert with her painting easels in the backseat of her car.

Influenced by the notion of feminine courage, she said she imagined O’Keeffe and wanted to capture her brave spirit.

“She was heartbroken and had just come out of the hospital from a nervous breakdown,” said Lee. “When she arrived in New Mexico and found her place in the world – the landscape was her landscape. She painted it for the rest of her life, ended up moving there, living there. It’s this idea of fragility and strength and so she became this iconic figure.”

She channeled the vulnerability and strength of her woman and sent out a charming collection filled with ladylike dresses and separates with strong silhouettes.

Playing with her signature bubble jaquard fabric, she cleverly twisted and tied knots and introduced exaggerated elements onto dresses, trousers and tops. Lee referenced O’Keeffe’s florals and created a series of 3-D botanical accents on shirting and dresses. Abstract flowers were crafted along the shoulders and sleeves of a sweatshirt, adding to the silhouette and giving it a sculptural feel. This was paired with a mid-length circle skirt.

There was a pared-back white slip top dress that came knotted at the hem, while a short-sleeve style was wound and draped around the waistline. An asymmetrical dress with a ruffle hem came in a striking shade of blue — reminiscent of the turquoise gems in New Mexico.

Lee used a palette of adobe, black, blush, blue, ivory and nude — an ode to the Southwestern scenery.