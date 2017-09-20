Holly Fulton RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Holly Fulton wasn’t content with creating just a clothing collection this season. Instead, she imagined an immersive, print-filled universe.

At Fulton’s static presentation, models lounged on sofas done in a graphic, black-and-white print and surrounded by piles of animal print cushions, rococo ceramic vases and Perspex checkerboard side tables.

The designer, who works with her partner James Lambert, said that the pair has “always wanted to create a world together, where the interiors and all elements were designed by us.”

The intensely patterned setting served as a backdrop for clothes that spotlighted Fulton’s signature graphic prints. There were Sixties-esque mini-skirts in a checkerboard pattern, zebra print that appeared on coats and maxi skirts. A cute print showing a Twenties flapper on a zebra trotted across a round-shouldered evening coat.

“I wanted it to be a combination of all the things I loved, so hand-drawing, a bit of Memphis, a bit of Biba, a bit of Art Deco – a kind of mash of all those things,” said Fulton.

Fulton also reprised her knitwear collaboration with John Smedley, resulting in a lineup of fine-gauge, slinky knits. A cardigan was knit in maroon with a mustard border, while a trouser-and-top combo came in sky blue wool. The top had an intarsia zebra pattern while the trousers came with athletic stripes.

With many of the interior designs available on a made-to-order basis, Fulton said she hopes to pursue what she called her “360 vision.” “There’s so much potential, so we’re hoping to push into that more and see where we can go with it,” she said.