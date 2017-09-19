Huishan Zhang RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

When Huishan Zhang heard about the “The Beautiful People’s Beauty Book” he thought it was hilarious. Written by Princess Luciana Pignatelli, an Italian socialite of the Sixties and Seventies, it explores the question of how to be fabulous without too much fuss, something that’s been on Zhang’s mind, too.

“Usually, it’s like: ‘Oh my God, it’s silk, I can’t touch it – please, don’t touch it,’ and I wanted to create clothes that were glamorous, but that you could wear to the gym too,” said the Chinese-born, London-educated designer during his presentation at The Connaught. The show took place around the corner from Mount Street, the site of his first standalone store, which opened on Sept. 18.

To wit, all of the clothes are machine washable – even the laces, silks and jacquards.

The result was a joyful lineup of luxurious separates in punchy colors and day-to-night dresses for luxury-loving women. Cue ostrich feather details for a classic V-neck sweater, which also came with ruffled sleeves, or a white shirt and matching long pleated skirt adorned with plastic polka dot appliqués. Both looks transmitted a Sixties vibe, much like the rest of the collection.

Zhang also showed off high-low looks including elegant summer coats. Their sleeves were adorned with scallop details and they could be adjusted with sporty drawstrings. “The idea was to have a fragile look, but very steady – much like a woman.”