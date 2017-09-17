Isa Arfen RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Models lounged on umpire chairs and mattresses, or chatted quietly while leaning against the wall in a softly lit room. The calm, no-fuss format proved a suitable way to show the full scope of Serafina Sama’s Zen-like, almost mystical offering.

Picture spring, but in Japan.

The designer worked the country’s inherent notion of serenity into lounge-worthy, fluid and feminine shapes. There were airy, ruffle-trimmed shirt jackets evoking Yukata-style summer kimonos; maxi dresses in cotton with wrapped bodices; and a loosely fitted, tailored version of Japanese farmer pants that fell somewhere between city and country dressing.

Throughout, Sama followed the principles of wabi-sabi, which roughly translates into “the beauty of imperfection and irregularity.” This was not just felt in her spontaneous and carefree styling, but also in her choice of fabrics. Among the standouts was a Italian-made ramie mousseline, whose naturally irregular texture gave frothy dresses a romantic but accessible feel.