Julien Macdonald RTW Spring 2018

Julian Macdonald’s flashy, sexy collection was about escapism. “The world is complicated politically and full of danger. What would happen if our world blew up and we ended up on a new planet? This planet would be inspired by a new utopia, a new breed of people.”

Like the old breed of people, they love a dash of glam. The collection was filled with shine and skin-baring silhouettes on dresses and gowns of varying lengths. Embellishment came as ornamental fringing, bugle beads, embroidered lace and crystal mesh. A white, thigh-skimming gown with a fragile, fitted bodice was hand-embroidered with crystals and finished with an elaborate, extra long train.

His new world also had elements of tropical foliage: Graphic botanical prints in primary colors were cast onto lingerie-like, floor-sweeping dresses with high-low hems and dramatic long trains. “There’s a softness and a hardness to my work — which is quite new to me,” said Macdonald, whose color palette ranged from liquid black, platinum burnished gold, copper and pewter to yellow, scarlet and a sapphire blue.

Elsewhere, the designer’s signature weblike knits glistened with metallic flecks, while utilitarian trousers were paired with hoodies dotted with studs.