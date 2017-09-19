Natasha Zinko RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Folkloric florals and tough, utility-inspired silhouettes might not sound like the most obvious bedfellows, but Natasha Zinko managed to combine the two with a sense of confidence and fun this season.

For her first runway show (the designer has staged presentations in the past) Zinko said that she wanted to draw on inspirations from Ukraine, where she was born, and London, where she’s based.

Hence the wildflower prints that bloomed across the collection were drawn from Ukrainian scarves, but Zinko underlined after the show that while her touchstone was folkloric, her muse is a “contemporary girl.” Among the styles was a sporty-looking, tight turtleneck in a delicately pretty floral print worn with high-waist, baggy camouflage pants patched with denim pockets. A denim jacket-and-jean combo was inset with patches of a pretty navy floral print, while even a navy boiler suit was feminized with a sequined flower embroidered on the chest.

The designer wove in more romantic looks, too, as in flowing handkerchief hem dresses in shades of putty or pale blue, embroidered with tiny flowers. To temper their prettiness, she paired them with heavy, workman-style boots.

Zinko’s designs certainly swing toward the more exuberant end of the fashion spectrum, but for the woman who wants to stand out, her clothes have an infectiously playful appeal.