Orla Kiely RTW Spring 2018

Orla Kiely referenced the Seventies R&B group The Pointer Sisters for spring. The designer looked to the cover of the songstress’ self-titled album, which was released in May 1973 and to later songs such as “Jump,” “Neutron Dance” and “I’m So Excited.”

“I’m loving how they were nostalgically dressing in this tropical, Forties eccentric style,” said Kiely. “It was very eccentric, a tropical Seventies take on the Forties.”

The collection was filled with fun, ladylike dresses done in exuberant floral patterns. This season, the designer looked to more grown-up silhouettes with some hemlines below the knee and dresses nipped at the waist.

Among the standouts was a bronze ochre floral dress that was slightly fitted at the waist and accented with a subtle trim of soft ruffles along the shoulder and waistline. A bold green printed romper was cropped above the ankle and festooned with shiny gold buttons down the chest.

Kiely also experimented with contrasting prints, pairing a peplum waist blouse in her Lily Pad print with a flower-print skirt that hit below the knee. Texture and embellishment were important this season, too: A smock dress with bell sleeves had ribbon embroideries across the chest. Kiely worked with a rich palette of bronze ochre, green, camel, red and soft pink.

She incorporated her new eyewear range – opticals and sunglasses – into the collection, showing models wearing styles that included Sixties and Seventies shapes. While the designer has dabbled in the past with luggage, this season she expanded her offer with pack-away bags as well as wheelie bags in a range of fabrics in her signature floral print.