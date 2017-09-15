Pam Hogg RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Bright swaths of color lit up Pam Hogg’s runway for spring. The rainbow palette was a focus for the designer who infused bold happy tones into her colorfully creative and vibrant lineup.

While her inspiration was innocence, her strong powerful women oozed sexiness and strutted — and teetered — down the runway in sky-high heels, lace-up booties and wedges.

“I found things that I’d started in 2009 — when I came back again from fashion,” Hogg said. “I used tulle and it’s the cheapest fabric I can get to work with. I need to express my creativity but I don’t have backing or anything like that. I use what’s within my means.”

She employed PVC and tulle on her signature catsuit with fabrics that she has amassed over the years from travels or archived pieces such as bodysuits that she has taken apart.

She injected mood-boosting hues of pinks, oranges, yellows and blues as seen on slinky color-blocked catsuits that came sleeveless, long sleeve or short sleeve. There was a bright orange bandeau top paired with hot pink HotPants and worn with a shiny trenchcoat.

For her finale, Hogg covered a bodysuit with fuschia pink tulle ruffles and paired it with white oversize leather masks which were literally made as the runway show started.