Peter Jensen RTW Spring 2018

Peter Jensen picked up where he left off last season, taking his cue from the late American actress Sandy Dennis’ style.

“She’s really chic,” said Jensen. “When you see the films, she stands out as being very chic and modern even though they’re old films of the Sixties and Seventies.”

His playfully quirky range echoed the eccentric charm of the “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” star. Jensen harked back to the Sixties and early Seventies silhouettes with his colorful collection that was filled with feminine dresses and pared-back separates with whimsical prints.

Jensen experimented with treatments such as an over-dyed and over-washed calico – which he called an underrated fabric – for a roomy shift dress in lilac or a cool black boiler suit.

An image of Dennis’ hands was translated into a graphic print that appeared on a ladylike sleeveless dress with a rounded cutout at the back. The designer also referenced his muse’s love of felines – Dennis once owned 37 cats – with a hand-drawn cat print on a three–quarter sleeve, knee–length dress and skirt.

Sixties references came on color-block shift dresses, sweatshirts and a skirt that was paired with a boldly-hued, slightly oversized knit sweater. Elsewhere, the designer’s signature bunny motif was updated as a silhouette on a gray sweatshirt and T-shirt. He rounded out the range with casual separates such as mannish pleat-front trousers, solid waffle knit sweaters, smock dresses, shirts and a cotton workwear coat.

Jensen used films such as “Who’s afraid of Virginia Woolf,” “The Out-of-Towners” and “That Cold Day in the Park” as inspiration for the color palette, which was filled with punchy hues of green, orange, lilac and yellow.