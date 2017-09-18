Pringle of Scotland RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Punchy, upbeat colors — among them tangerine, lemon yellow and sky blue — along with fine gauge, filmy textures, proved Pringle women’s wear design director Fran Stringer’s maxim that knitwear isn’t “just for winter.”

Indeed, Stringer managed to make Pringle’s knits look positively breezy, by blending them with yarns such as viscose and celluloid. The silhouettes had a un-fussy, youthful appeal, as in an orange tank and tube skirt combo — Stringer’s latest take on Pringle’s classic twinset — with the garments knit with nylon to lend a light texture. A similar look in lime green came in a practically transparent, textured celluloid, complete with an ultra-fine cardigan in the same diaphanous material.

Stringer also nodded to Pringle’s Scottish heritage in an inventive way, taking images of the country’s landscape shot by au courant photographer Harley Weir, and printing them onto pieces such as a sheer, ankle-length dress with smocking at the bodice, worn with a matching parka. And one substantial sweater was knit with a pattern that looked like an abstracted take on the landscape images, with cutout details, sheer sleeves and an unfinished hem that trailed stray yarns.

The rugged imagery and artisanal textures — combined with the flat Teva sandals the models wore — fed the show’s outdoorsy, un-precious appeal.