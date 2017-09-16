Richard Quinn RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

If you haven’t heard of Richard Quinn, you soon will, for the Central Saint Martens graduate bleached all the innocence out of Liberty’s girly floral prints.

The emerging designer and the London department store teamed for a catwalk show, billed as a first in Liberty’s storied history. It offered a subversive take on the familiar patterns.

Riffing off his graduate collection, Quinn transformed his models into faceless, menacing figures. He clad them in full-on body stockings made of boldly printed spandex or thick velvet. By covering the girls from head to toe, he assured a dark, S&M air.

Then he transformed the florals, blowing up daisies, daffodils and violets out of proportion and plastering them on full-length tailored coats, ruffled skirts and bustier dresses. It all looked outrageous, but intriguingly so. One couldn’t help but wonder about the styling potential behind some of the outerwear options, when taken apart and worn with a simple pair of jeans and sneakers.

The volumes Quinn created were surely on trend. A maxi trench with theatrically oversized shoulders and floral lining harkened back at Balenciaga’s trendsetting form of power dressing, while a more commercial version of Quinn’s take on Liberty’s Iphis bag is slated to hit stores in 2018.