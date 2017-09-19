Sadie Williams RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

An exhibition at the Whitechapel Gallery in London about The Kindred of the Kibbo Kift, a camping, hiking and handicraft organization founded in the 1920’s that aimed to bring world peace as a co-ed and non-militaristic alternative to the Boy Scouts, inspired Sadie Williams’ spring 2018 collection.

Williams, who has worked for designers including Marc Jacobs, J.W. Anderson and Katie Hillier, ran with it, putting her signature metallic disco flourishes to work in shimmering folkloric symbols and organic motifs.

These looked great on a voluminous maxi skirt that was paired with a sweater vest patterned with tribal motifs, and in a gray and silver checked full-skirt and matching cropped top. A silver leather jacket worn with wide-leg navy trousers with a shiny silver check will be popular with buyers.

The lace-up closures of old-fashioned tents were translated into playfully overstated red side seams on a pair of denim trousers and khaki shorts, the laces ending in the type of metal fixtures used to tie guy ropes down, while hand-dyed denim in dirty tones added a rustic element.