Shrimps RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

Romance was in the air at Shrimps, the colorful faux-fur label designed by Hannah Weiland. Since the line launched in 2013, the designer has evolved beyond the colorful fuzz to offer a full ready-to-wear collection with a focus on print and pattern.

There was a girlish, vintage feel to the collection with its oversize silhouettes and sugar sweet tones: Models wore apron dresses or ones adorned with tiers, ruffle-edged collars or smocked fronts. One dress was made from a white and green patchwork of cotton eyelet, while a sheer pink one with a round collar shimmered with embroidery. Tiered trousers were covered in naif handmade ink drawings of organic forms like feathers, shells and animals.

Weiland’s famous furs came in the form of a long white coat with a train and fat swirls of blue, green and yellow; a lime green one with a jewel-studded collar; and fuzzy slipperlike shoes, also in lime green.

The designer said she was full of good vibrations this season, having designed the collection after returning from Venice where her boyfriend popped the question. “The train on the coat is meant to be like the one on a wedding dress and I love the pinks — they’re my favorite — and meant to be like Murano glass.”