Teatum Jones RTW Spring 2018

Catherine Teatum and Rob Jones delved further into their exploration of the body for spring 2018 — a theme they committed to examining through all of their collections this year.

For their latest outing, they looked at the body through the lens of disability, dedicating their collection to Natasha Baker, the British Paralympic dressage rider and 11-time gold medalist.

Baker’s story inspired a collection that brimmed with positivity: There were long, flowing silhouettes, loose tailoring and figure-hugging knits done in a feminine palette of mints, pastel pinks and baby blues.

“We spend an emotional day interviewing Natasha’s parents; there were fun questions and hard questions. But one thing that kept coming up was her relationship with horses and how it helps one find themselves,” said Jones, explaining that the new collection aims to express the same sense of freedom.

There were more subtle yet sweet references to Baker, sprinkled throughout the range, from a pair of mint green trousers inspired from a picture of the athlete as a child wearing the same shade,to a textured wool coat that resembled the fur of Baker’s dog.

A series of asymmetric flocked and pleated skirts matched to loose shirting that allowed for ample movement were among the strongest pieces.

To drive the message of “deconstructing the body without prejudices” home, the design duo also cast models of different sizes and ethnicities in the show, as well as a number of models with disabilities.