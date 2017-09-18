Temperley London RTW Spring 2018

Galleries

Collection

The bohemian, sunsets and summer parties-loving Alice Temperley tribe saw a poetic display of the designer’s ultra-feminine silhouettes and signature artisanal patterns. It’s true that at times this formula gets a too literal translation – although one that is never too hard to look at – but for spring, the designer gave her loyal followers something more grown-up, more thoughtful to live with.

The show opened with a halter-neck dress composed of more graphic folksy patterns. The early Fifties came to mind, perhaps set somewhere on a breezy island off the Mediterranean coast. There were no unnecessary frills or flounces, just a humble buttoned silhouette in blue, white and red with a matching head wrap.

The looks that followed, including breezy shirt and wrap dresses, were more elaborate in style, some boasting prints that harkened back to vintage pottery patterns from the Provence, but Temperley tamed them with little belts cinched tightly at the waist. No vertiginous heels here either, just a pair of flat-form knotted sandals to suit a woman who might be on vacation, but still has an agenda.

There was an interesting take on the pajama look, too, which comprised a wide-legged, cropped trouser and flow-y shirt-blazer, letting off a slightly mannish but delicate air, thanks to the designer’s sheen, butter-soft choice of fabrics. Throw a Saharienne and some cropped, halter-neck jumpsuits into the mix and you’ve got yourself a wardrobe.

It did get more girly towards the evening part of the show, with full tulle skirts and bustier tops, full-body sequined tunic dresses and matching overcoats.