Victoria Victoria Beckham RTW Spring 2018

Miami — with its Art Deco architecture, pastel colors and intense heat — was Victoria Beckham’s inspiration for her Victoria Victoria Beckham collection this season. “You just feel really alive when you’re in Miami,” mused Beckham, during a walk-through of her collection at the opulent Mark’s Club in London’s Mayfair.

But while the event’s setting might have been very British, Beckham’s sunny touchstone shone through in the lineup’s palette of pinks, oranges and blues, along with what the designer described as “the ease” of the collection. Indeed, there was an insouciant, boy-meets-girl vibe to some of the looks, particularly the loose tailoring. A fluid white pantsuit had a jacket with sloping shoulders and pants that pooled at the ankles, while a silky shirt-and-pant combo came in an orange and gray pinstripe.

Cool shirting was also a standout, with a shirtdress in a refined blue and gray pinstripe and a chic shirt and A-line skirt pairing in sharp blue cotton.

Miami’s art scene got a nod too, with Beckham noting that she’d visited Art Basel Miami Beach for the first time last year. One short-sleeve shirt in a heavy silk was emblazoned with a pink, black and green print that Beckham dubbed “Electric Bang,” which she’d designed to have “a bit of a Lichtenstein feel.”

The shirt was among a handful of pieces that conveyed the appealingly playful side of Beckham’s second line, along with a pink sweater knit with an intarsia flamingo, and a white shirt with the flamingo intricately embroidered in sparkling beading. “The VVB girl — she’s a cool girl,” said Beckham of what motivates her design process. “[The collection’s] about those must-have items that everyone should have.”